Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 7,170 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Triton International worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triton International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.