Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,819. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

