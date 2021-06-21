Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up about 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $80.55. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.04. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.