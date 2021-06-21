Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean accounts for 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,141. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.