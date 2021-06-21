Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

