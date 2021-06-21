Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.