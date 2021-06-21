Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

