Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.52 ($6.49).

CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.11. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

