Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Waterstone Financial worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

