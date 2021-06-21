WealthStone Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,201. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

