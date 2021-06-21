WealthStone Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $568.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,646. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

