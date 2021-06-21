WealthStone Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

LOW stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,887. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.