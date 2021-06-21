WealthStone Inc. Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.65. 25,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,922. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

