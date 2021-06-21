WealthStone Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.82. 161,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22. The company has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.