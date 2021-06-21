WealthStone Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.25. 217,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.