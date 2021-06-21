Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

