WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

