Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $89.16 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

