Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $15.34 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

