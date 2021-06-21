Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

