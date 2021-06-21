Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Decreased by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 8.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned 0.30% of Western Digital worth $60,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,891. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

