Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.86 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.