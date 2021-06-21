Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 378,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

