Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,085 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

