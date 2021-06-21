Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,478 shares of company stock worth $19,527,412. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

