Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

A stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

