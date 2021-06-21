Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

