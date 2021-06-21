WHALE One Day Volume Reaches $327,949.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00024358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $46.69 million and $327,949.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00124101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.20 or 1.00146688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

