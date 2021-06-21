Wilder World (WILD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $360,018.00

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $360,018.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00673264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00080499 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

