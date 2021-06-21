WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00363058 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

