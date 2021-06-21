Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Blackcrane Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 19.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $13.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.62. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,291. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

