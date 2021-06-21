Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $237.50

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 15874563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.45 ($2.33).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 44.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

