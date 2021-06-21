Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $89.80. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

