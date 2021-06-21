Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,407,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.81. 847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.50 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.