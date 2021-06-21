Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $116.29. 20,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,554. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

