Woodcoin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $458,102.69 and $75,056.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.23 or 0.06221840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.42 or 0.01543586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00431422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00139171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.81 or 0.00730528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00431882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00365088 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.