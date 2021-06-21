Wrapped NXM Price Hits $49.57 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $49.57 or 0.00152920 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $83.12 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00674039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080595 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.