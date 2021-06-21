XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 180,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,245. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.