XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of XPEL traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 180,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,245. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
