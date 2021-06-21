Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 79,963 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $348,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

