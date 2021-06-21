Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) Insider Purchases A$161,666.51 in Stock

Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) insider Lee-Martin Seymour bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,666.51 ($115,476.08).

About Xref

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. The company offers Xref, an automated reference checking tool that provides reference checking and templates; talent sourcing; background checking and identity verification; analytics and insights; and security and compliance solutions.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Xref Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xref and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.