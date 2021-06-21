Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 468,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 473,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth $6,413,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 604,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SBS opened at $7.56 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

