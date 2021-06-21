Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YATRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Yamato in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Yamato alerts:

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $27.51 on Friday. Yamato has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.