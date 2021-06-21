Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Yandex were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $218,989,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

YNDX stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

