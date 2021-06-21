Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YGR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reissued a na rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.59.

YGR opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

