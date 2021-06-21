Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.64 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

