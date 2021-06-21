Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $78.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.77 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.