Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $50.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $209.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

