Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. 2,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

