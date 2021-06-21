Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.23). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.90.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.