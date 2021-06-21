Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $849.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.26 million to $850.58 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,091,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 374,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

