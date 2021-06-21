Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.