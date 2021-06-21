Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.